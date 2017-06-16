CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open as oil prices edge up

June 16 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after oil prices
rebounded from 2017 lows.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.07
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Despite the rise in oil prices, the commodity remained on
track for a fourth consecutive week of losses because of the
ongoing supply overhang.
Investors are also awaiting Canadian securities data for the
month of April, due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on
Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over
the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials
groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were
up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.19 percent.
TOP STORIES
After its near-collapse seven weeks ago, Canadian lender
Home Capital Group Inc is taking steps towards recovery
by agreeing to settle a regulatory investigation and lining up
new funding.
Lending to small Canadian businesses picked up in April,
boosted by activity in consumer-related sectors and suggesting
growth in the broader economy was gaining momentum, data showed
on Friday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Home Capital Group Inc: TD Securities raises target
price to C$18 from C$15
Onex Corp: RBC cuts target price to C$107 from
C$110
Canadian National Railway Co: CIBC raises target
price to C$111 from C$105
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,257.1; +0.2 pct
US crude: $44.83; +0.83 pct
Brent crude: $47.79; +1.27 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,668.00; +0.12 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Building permits: number for May: Expected 1.250 mln;
Prior 1.228 mln
0830 Build permits: change mm for May: Prior -2.5 pct
0830 Housing starts number mm for May: Expected 1.215 mln;
Prior 1.172 mln
0830 House starts mm: change for May: Prior -2.6 pct
1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for June: Expected 97.1;
Prior 97.1
1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for June: Expected 111.7;
Prior 111.7
1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for June: Expected
87.5; Prior 87.7
1000 U Mich 1-Year inflation preliminary for June: Prior 2.6
pct
1000 U Mich 5-Year Inflation preliminary for June: Prior 2.4
pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.5
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 4.2 pct
($1 = C$1.33)
