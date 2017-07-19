FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
CANADA STOCKS-Futures set to open higher as oil gains
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
深度分析
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
财经视点
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年7月19日 / 上午11点18分 / 1 天内

CANADA STOCKS-Futures set to open higher as oil gains

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices inched higher.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Tuesday as financials and industrials led declines, but the TSX climbed off its lows for the session as higher oil prices boosted energy shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

Analyst Research Highlights

CRH Medical Corp: TD Securities cuts rating to "hold" from "buy"

Dominion Diamond Corp: Paradigm Capital revises rating to "tender" from "buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,240.10; -0.08 pct

US crude: $46.56; +0.34 pct

Brent crude: $49.09; +0.51 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,991.50; -0.26 pct

u.s. Economic Data Due on Wednesday

08:30 Building permits - number for June: Expected 1.200 mln; Prior 1.168 mln

08:30 Build permits - change mm for June: Prior -4.9 pct

08:30 Housing starts - number mm for June: Expected 1.155 mln; Prior 1.092 mln

08:30 Housing starts - change mm for June: Prior -5.5 pct

For Canadian Markets News, Click on Codes:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.26)

Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below