CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices dip

June 1 Futures indicated a lower opening for
Canadian stocks on Wednesday as oil prices slid on expectations
of OPEC inaction on output.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.60
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
RBC Manufacturing PMI data is scheduled for release at 9:30
am ET.
Canada's main stock index turned lower on Tuesday after
hitting a new nine-month high, pressured by financial stocks
after one of the country's major banks reported results that
missed estimates.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.41 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.39 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.35 percent.
TOP STORIES
Thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire in the
Canadian oil hub of Fort McMurray are set to return home, though
concerns ranging from contaminated drinking water to insurance
claims linger as the city seeks to rebuild itself.
Husky Energy, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil
company, said it expected to generate free cash flow and may
reinstate a cash dividend as crude oil prices have rallied in
recent weeks.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc , which has come
under scrutiny for its business and accounting practices, said
on Tuesday it would host a conference call on June 7 to discuss
first-quarter results.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,218.6; +0.02 pct
US crude : $48.42; -1.36 pct
Brent crude : $49.19; -1.40 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,589.50; -1.74 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank Of Nova Scotia : Barclays raises target price
to C$55 from C$51
Bankers Petroleum Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts
rating to "hold" from "buy"
Crombie REIT : National Bank Financial resumes
rating with "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior 2.1 pct
0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.4 pct
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for May: Prior 50.5
1000 Construction spending mm for Apr: Expected 0.6 pct;
Prior 0.3 pct
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for May: Expected 50.4; Prior
50.8
1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for May: Expected 59.8;
Prior 59.0
1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for May: Expected
49.7; Prior 49.2
1030 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for May: Prior 55.8
1330 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for May: Prior 10.6
1330 Domestic car sales for May: Expected 5.20 mln; Prior
5.11 mln
1330 Domestic truck sales for May: Expected 8.50 mln; Prior
8.73 mln
1330 Total vehicle sales for May: Expected 17.30 mln; Prior
17.42 mln
1330 All car sales for May: Prior 7.06 mln
1330 All truck sales for May: Prior 10.36 mln
($1 = C$1.31)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)