CANADA STOCKS-Futures up as oil hits eight-month high

June 8 Stock futures pointed to a slightly
higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil
jumped to the highest level in eight months, buoyed by ongoing
supply disruptions in Nigeria and strong Chinese oil demand
data.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
House starts and building permits data is due later in the
day.
Canada's main stock index extended its recent run to a more
than nine-month high on Tuesday as oil and gas stocks jumped
with buoyant crude prices and heavyweight financial stocks also
rose.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.09 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Lululemon Athletica Inc's quarterly profit narrowly
missed analysts' estimate due to higher costs, a week after its
founder Chip Wilson criticized the Canadian yoga-wear retailer's
leadership for failing to keep up with market trends.
Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc said
it would raise C$2.5 billion through the sale of new shares to
enable it to increase its stake in its Syncrude oil sands joint
venture and to fund other possible acquisitions.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,252.90; +0.68 pct
US crude : $50.98; +1.23 pct
Brent crude : $52.12; +1.28 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,587.00; +0.48 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Parex Resources Inc : Paradigm Capital raises target
price to C$15.50 from C$14
Suncor Energy Inc : Raymond James cuts price target
to C$42 from C$43
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 JOLTS job openings for Apr: Expected 5.672 mln; Prior
5.757 mln
1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Jun: Prior 56.10
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.27)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)