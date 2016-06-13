CANADA STOCKS-Futures set to open lower as oil slides

June 13 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices fell,
weighed down by gloomy economic prospects in Europe and Asia and
a related strengthening in the U.S. dollar.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.18
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index posted its largest drop since
February on Friday, falling to a one-week low as energy stocks
tumbled with oil prices and global equity markets broadly moved
lower.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.37 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.45 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada is willing to "find a solution" with Bombardier Inc
as the parties consider the company's dual-class share
structure during talks on a $1-billion government fund-infusion,
the minister responsible said late on Saturday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,285.80; +0.97 pct
US crude : $48.58; -1.00 pct
Brent crude : $50.10; -0.87 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,539.00; +0.64 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Hudson's Bay Co : RBC cuts price target to C$23 from
C$27
Prairiesky Royalty Ltd : Canaccord Genuity starts
coverage with "buy" rating; C$31 price target
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.28)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)