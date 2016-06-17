CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise as annual inflation cools in May

(Updates with economic data)

June 17 Canada's Stock futures rose on Friday after data showed annual inflation rate cooled in May on cheaper gasoline and a slowdown in price increases for food.

The annual rate declined to 1.5 percent from April's 1.7 percent, data from Statistics Canada showed, falling a tad short of economists' expectations for 1.6 percent.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.34 percent at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as energy and mining stocks dragged due to lower oil prices and a reversal in bullion following the suspension of campaigning for Britain's European Union referendum after a lawmaker was shot dead.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 8:40 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent.

Saskatchewan is considering whether to end a review of its potash royalty system, the economy minister of the Canadian province said, as producers of the crop nutrient struggle with low prices.

Gold futures : $1,290.20; -0.46 pct

US crude : $47.26; +2.27 pct

Brent crude : $48.45; +2.67 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,558.00; +0.51 pct

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$5 from C$4.50

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd : RBC cuts target price to C$40 from C$54

