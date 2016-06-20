CANADA STOCKS-Futures jump as Brexit fears wane

June 20 Stock futures pointed to a sharply
higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after
polls showed a diminishing chance that Britain may vote to leave
the European Union later this week.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.94
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday as
commodities rallied and global worries about Britain voting to
leave the European Union next week abated.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
1.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 1.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 1.31 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's Kinross Gold Corp has suspended activity at
its Tasiast mine in Mauritania after the West African country
ordered expatriates whose work permits were invalid to stop
working, a company source said.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,281.00; -0.89 pct
US crude : $48.71; +1.56 pct
Brent crude : $49.99; +1.67 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,600.00; +1.00 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Gran Tierra Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to
C$6 from C$4.75
TransCanada : BMO raises price target to C$62 from
C$59
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
($1= C$1.28)
