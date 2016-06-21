CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as investors await Brexit vote

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
June 21 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday on expectations Britons will vote to stay in the European Union, but gains were limited as oil prices fell.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.44 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, with financial and energy stocks leading a broad rally as investors returned to equity markets as Brexit worries faded.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.40 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.51 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.51 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Real estate investment trust Dream Office REIT said it would sell a 50 percent interest in Scotia Plaza, Canada's second-tallest office building, to KingSett Capital and AIMCo.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,279.90; -0.78 pct
US crude : $48.77; -1.22 pct
Brent crude : $50.07; -1.15 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,611.00; -0.74 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Athabasca Oil Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$2.25 from C$2.00
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.0 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.7 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.28) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.