CANADA STOCKS-Futures plummet as Britain seeks divorce from EU

June 24 Stock futures pointed to a sharply lower
opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as a decision by
Britain to leave the European Union triggered one of the biggest
slumps in world stocks on concerns over a broader economic
slowdown.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
3.25 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 3.05 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 3.69 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 3.69 percent.
Canada's benchmark stock index reached a nearly two-week
high on Thursday, led by financial and energy stocks after a
series of last-minute opinion polls pointed to Britain staying
in the bloc.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
TOP STORIES
New rules from Alberta's energy regulator determining which
companies are deemed strong enough to buy assets are off the
mark in terms of fairness and transparency, Penn West Petroleum
Ltd's chief executive said on Thursday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,327.20; +5.23 pct
US crude : $47.75; -4.69 pct
Brent crude : $48.44; -4.91 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,678.00; -2.13 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Blackberry Ltd : RBC cuts price target to $7 from $8
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Durable goods for May: Expected -0.5 pct; Prior 3.4 pct
0830 Durables ex-transport for May: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior
0.5 pct
0830 Durables ex-defense mm for May: Prior 3.8 pct
0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for May: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior
-0.6 pct
1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Jun: Expected 94; Prior 94.3
1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Jun: Expected 111.4; Prior
111.7
1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Jun: Expected 83.1; Prior
83.2
1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Jun: Prior 2.4 pct
1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Jun: Prior 2.3 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 136.5
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 7.1 pct
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)