CANADA STOCKS-Futures down as oil drops, Brexit concerns weigh

June 27 Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices dropped after Britain's vote to leave the EU sparked a sharp selloff in global markets.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.97 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, the most in four months, as financial and energy stocks slid after Britain voted to leave the bloc, while the resulting market turmoil boosted gold miners as demand for the precious metal surged.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.63 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.61 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.76 percent.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,330; +0.76 pct

US crude : $47.33; -0.63 pct

Brent crude : $48.17; -0.48 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,704.50; +0.14 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

B2Gold Corp : Raymond James raises target price to C$3.75 from C$2.75

First Majestic Silver Corp : Raymond James raises target price to C$11.25 from C$8

Lundin Mining Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$3.8 from C$2.8

Tahoe Resources Inc : Raymond James raises target price to C$22.25 from C$18

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Advance goods trade balance for May: Prior -$57.53 bln

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Jun: Expected 50.9; Prior 50.90

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Jun: Prior 51.3

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Bus Index for Jun: Prior -20.80

