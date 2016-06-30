CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed after GDP data

(updates with economic data)

June 30 Futures were little changed for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as data showed Canada's economy grew by just 0.1 percent in April from March after two months of contraction.

Statistics Canada also reported that Canadian producer prices climbed more than expected in May, rising 1.1 percent from April, mainly on higher prices for energy products such as gasoline.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.01 percent at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index scored its largest gain in seven weeks on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted shares of energy companies and investors bought back into banks after the initial shock of Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent at 9:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc will soon get the certification of the larger of its CSeries jet family, a senior executive said on Wednesday, after delivering its first 110-seater CS100 plane, the smaller model, to Swiss International Airlines.

Laurentian Bank of Canada said it would buy CIT Group Inc's Canadian equipment financing and corporate financing business, a portfolio worth about C$1 billion ($772 million).

COMMODITIES AT 9:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,321.60; -0.41 pct

US crude : $48.91; -1.92 pct

Brent crude : $49.81; -1.58 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,834.00; -0.08 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Baytex Energy Corp : BMO raises ratings to "market perform" from "underperform"

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce : RBC cuts price target to C$104 from C$106

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0945 Chicago PMI for Jun: Expected 50.7; Prior 49.3

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.29) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)