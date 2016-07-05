CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade lower on global growth concerns

July 5 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as concerns about a
potential slowdown in economic growth weighed on investor
sentiment.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index,
powered by mining stocks, rallied to a nearly four-week high on
Monday, as gold and silver climbed, while financial and energy
stocks also advanced.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.39 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, while S&P 500
e-mini futures were down 0.42 percent and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures were down 0.45 percent.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the
day.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Neo Lithium Corp, a small lithium exploration company with a
recent discovery in Argentina, is planning to list on Canada's
TSX Venture Exchange around July 15, Chief Executive Waldo Perez
said on Monday.
Thai Union Group Plc, the world's largest canned
tuna producer, said on Tuesday it would buy a majority stake in
Canadian lobster processor Les Pecheries de Chez Nous (Chez
Nous) for an undisclosed amount.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,349.60; +0.97 pct
US crude : $47.81; -2.41 pct
Brent crude : $49.07; -2.06 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,861.00; -0.65 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
ARC Resources Ltd : Raymond James raises price
target to C$27.5 from C$27
Gran Tierra Energy Inc : CIBC raises target price to
C$4.75 From C$4
TSO3 Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to
C$5.25 from C$3.50; rating "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0945 ISM-New York Index for Jun: Prior 718.1
0945 ISM NY Current Business Conditions Index for Jun: Prior
37.2
1000 Durable goods excluding defense, R mm for May: Prior
-0.9 pct
1000 Durable goods, R mm for May: Prior -2.2 pct
1000 Factory orders mm for May: Expected -0.9 pct; Prior 1.9
pct
1000 Durable goods excluding transportation R mm for May:
Prior -0.3 pct
1000 Nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft R mm for
May: Prior -0.7 pct
1000 Total manufacturing excluding transportation mm for
May: Prior 0.5 pct
($1= C$1.29)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru)