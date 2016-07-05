CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade lower on global growth concerns

July 5 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as concerns about a potential slowdown in economic growth weighed on investor sentiment.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index, powered by mining stocks, rallied to a nearly four-week high on Monday, as gold and silver climbed, while financial and energy stocks also advanced.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.39 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.42 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.45 percent.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the day.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Neo Lithium Corp, a small lithium exploration company with a recent discovery in Argentina, is planning to list on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange around July 15, Chief Executive Waldo Perez said on Monday.

Thai Union Group Plc, the world's largest canned tuna producer, said on Tuesday it would buy a majority stake in Canadian lobster processor Les Pecheries de Chez Nous (Chez Nous) for an undisclosed amount.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,349.60; +0.97 pct

US crude : $47.81; -2.41 pct

Brent crude : $49.07; -2.06 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,861.00; -0.65 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

ARC Resources Ltd : Raymond James raises price target to C$27.5 from C$27

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$4.75 From C$4

TSO3 Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$5.25 from C$3.50; rating "buy"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Jun: Prior 718.1

0945 ISM NY Current Business Conditions Index for Jun: Prior 37.2

1000 Durable goods excluding defense, R mm for May: Prior -0.9 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for May: Prior -2.2 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for May: Expected -0.9 pct; Prior 1.9 pct

1000 Durable goods excluding transportation R mm for May: Prior -0.3 pct

1000 Nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft R mm for May: Prior -0.7 pct

1000 Total manufacturing excluding transportation mm for May: Prior 0.5 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.29) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru)