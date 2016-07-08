CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise as oil recovers, jobs data awaited

July 8 Stock futures indicated a higher start for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices bounced back from two-month lows hit in the previous session and investors awaited jobs data.

Canada's monthly employment data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada is estimated to have added 5,000 jobs in June, compared with 13,800 in May, and unemployment rate is expected to have risen to 7.0 percent from 6.9 percent.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.38 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on Thursday as gold miners retreated following their sharp rally since Britain's vote to leave the European Union and as a reversal in oil prices weighed on energy companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.20 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent.

TOP STORIES

Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said it agreed to be bought by private equity firm Siris Capital Group for about $1.7 billion, ending a deal with Canada's Mitel Networks Corp.

Average daily trading volumes on currency trading platforms run by Thomson Reuters jumped 14 percent in June to their highest since March 2015, the company said, helped by a surge in flows following Britain's shock vote to leave the EU.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,356.40; -0.27 pct

US crude : $45.67; +1.17 pct

Brent crude : $46.92; +1.12 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,713; +0.55 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cogeco Communications Inc : RBC cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Berenberg cuts rating to "sell" from "hold"

Sandvine Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3.25

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Jun: Expected 175,000; Prior 38,000

0830 Private payrolls for Jun: Expected 170,000; Prior 25,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jun: Expected 0; Prior -10,000

0830 Government payrolls for Jun: Prior 13,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Jun: Expected 4.8 pct; Prior 4.7 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Jun: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Jun: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Jun: Prior 62.6 pct

0830 U6 Underemployment for Jun: Prior 9.7 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 136.4

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 7.2 pct

1500 Consumer credit for May: Expected $16.00 bln; Prior $13.42 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)