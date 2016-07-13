CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher ahead of BoC rate decision

July 13 Futures pointed to a higher start for
Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of
Canada's quarterly monetary policy report.
The Bank of Canada is expected to keep interest rates
unchanged as prices for oil, a major export, are yet to recover
and there are risks to global economic growth after Britain's
shock vote to leave the European Union, according to a Reuters
poll.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy
Governor Carolyn Wilkins will hold a press conference after the
release of the monetary policy report.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13
percent at 7:25 a.m. ET.
Thomson Reuters/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index is
due at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index notched its highest close in
almost a year on Tuesday as shares of oil and gas producers
surged along with crude prices and banking and industrial
stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.04 percent at 7:25 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.14 percent.
TOP STORIES
Media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a
bigger third-quarter loss as expenses soared.
Retailer Canadian Tire Corp reappointed Stephen
Wetmore its chief executive, more than a year and a half after
he left the top job.
State-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA will
extend for 30 days an exclusive negotiation with Canada's
Brookfield Asset Management Inc over the sale of
natural gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA, the
company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:25 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,341.50; +0.55 pct
US crude : $46.14; -1.43 pct
Brent crude : $47.59; -1.82 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,949.50; +1.62 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Agnico Eagle Mines : National Bank Financial raises
price target to C$74.25 from C$68
Air Canada : CIBC cuts price target to C$12.25 from
C$14
Cenovus Energy Inc : Barclays raises rating to
"overweight" from "underweight"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Import prices mm for Jun: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 1.4
pct
0830 Export prices mm for Jun: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 1.1
pct
1100 Thomson Reuters/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index
for Jun: Prior 57.70
1400 Federal Budget for June: Expected $24 bln; Prior -$53
bln
($1= C$1.30)
