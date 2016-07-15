CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on futures

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
July 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns that a persistent global glut of crude oil and refined products will impede any recovery.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 11-month high on Thursday as heavyweight banking stocks benefited after U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase reported strong loan growth and rising oil prices boosted energy stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent.
TOP STORIES
Brazil may launch a trade challenge against Canada over state funding to struggling planemaker Bombardier Inc that could hurt Brazilian rival Embraer, Foreign Minister Jose Serra told Reuters on Thursday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,331.70; +0.03 pct
US crude : $45.49; -0.46 pct
Brent crude : $47.19; -0.40 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,979; +0.77 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Altus Group Ltd : TD Securities starts with "buy" rating; price target C$28
Canam Group Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to C$15 from C$19
Corus Entertainment Inc : RBC cuts price target to C$12 from C$13
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 CPI mm, SA for Jun: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jun: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 1.0 pct
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Jun: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jun: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.2 pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jun: Expected 241.08; Prior 240.24
0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Jun: Prior 247.07
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Jun: Prior 0.0 pct
0830 NY General Business Condition Index for Jun: Expected 5.00; Prior 6.01
0830 Retail sales mm for Jun: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.5 pct
0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Jun: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Jun : Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Retail control for Jun: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
0915 Industrial output mm for Jun: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.4 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Jun: Expected 75.0 pct; Prior 74.9 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Jun: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.4 pct
1000 Business inventories mm for May : Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Jun: Expected 93.5; Prior 93.5
1000 U Mich Current Conditions Index-prelim for Jun: Expected 109.3; Prior 110.8
1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Jun: Expected 81.5; Prior 82.4
1000 U Mich 1year inflation preliminary for Jun: Prior 2.4 pct
1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Jun: Prior 2.3 pct
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior 136.7
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 6.8 pct
1130 Cleveland Fed CPI for Jun: Prior 0.3 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.29) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16