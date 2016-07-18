CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to slightly higher open

July 18 Canada's main stock index futures were modestly up on Monday as investor jitters calmed following a failed coup attempt in Turkey.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Data on foreign investment in Canadian securities and Canadian investment in foreign securities due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, as a range of miners, energy producers, telecom and consumer stocks weighed, offsetting gains for its heavyweight bank stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has quietly bought up about 12,000 natural gas wells across Alberta over the last two years, a Reuters analysis of regulatory data shows, becoming the country's largest natural gas producer as rivals sold assets or held steady in a tough market.

Canada's Enbridge and Australia's Macquarie are vying for a 49.9 percent stake in EnBW's 2 billion euro ($2.23 billion) offshore wind park project Hohe See, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

Canadian small business lending picked up slightly in May from April to halt a five-month slide, PayNet data showed on Monday, but appetite for loans remained subdued and a measure of delinquencies hit its highest since 2011.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,327.50; +0.08 pct

US crude : $45.67; -0.61 pct

Brent crude : $47.30; -0.65 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,875; -0.87 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Keyera Corp : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$49 from C$48

Shaw Communications Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$24 from C$25; rating "hold"

Transcanada Corp : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$62 from C$57

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index for Jul: Expected 60; Prior 60

1600 Net long-term capital inflows, exswaps for May: Prior -$79.6 bln

1600 Foreign buying, t-bonds for May: Prior -$74.6 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for May: Prior $80.4 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for May: Prior -$91.5 bln

