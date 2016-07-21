CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to slightly lower open

July 21 Canada's main stock index futures were
little changed as oil prices fell after the U.S. Energy
Department reported a ninth consecutive weekly drawdown of crude
stocks but an overall build in oil inventories.
Crude inventories fell 2.3 million barrels in the week
ending July 15, data from the statistical arm of the Energy
Department showed on Wednesday.
But at 519.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are
at historically high levels for this time of year, the EIA said.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose to
an 11-month high, then retraced gains to end barely higher on
Wednesday, with gains for railways and banks offset by sharp
losses among gold miners.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.03 percent.
TOP STORIES
Oil and gas producer Encana Corp reported an
unexpected quarterly operating profit, helped by a cost-cutting
drive, and said it would raise its 2016 capital expenditure
program.
Rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a
bigger second-quarter loss, hurt by the lowest drilling activity
in decades during the period as oil producers slashed spending.
Australia's antitrust watchdog on Thursday gave the green
light to a A$9.1 billion ($6.79 billion) buyout of rail freight
giant Asciano Ltd by a global consortium led by
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,312.80; -0.45 pct
US crude : $45.62; -0.26 pct
Brent crude : $46.98; -0.40 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,967; +0.02 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Colabor Group Inc : Desjardins cuts target price to
C$1.20 from C$1.50
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : UBS raises target
price to C$225 from C$193
Norbord Inc : Dundee raises target price to C$38
from C$35
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 265,000; Prior 254,000
0830 Jobless claim 4 week average: Prior 259,000
0830 Continues jobless claim: Expected 2.145 mln; Prior
2.149 mln
0830 Chicago Fed National Activity Index for Jun: Prior
-0.51
0830 Philadelphia Fed General Business Activity Index for
Jul: Expected 5.0; Prior 4.7
0830 Philadelphia Fed future general business activity index
for Jul: Prior 29.80
0830 Philadelphia Fed Future capital expenditures, Index for
Jul: Prior 7.10
0830 Philadelphia Fed Employment, Index for Jul: Prior
-10.90
0830 Philadelphia Fed Prices Paid, Index for Jul: Prior
23.00
0830 Philadelphia Fed New Orders, Index for Jul: Prior -3.00
0900 Monthly home price mm for May: Prior 0.2 pct
0900 Monthly home price yy for May: Prior 5.9 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price Index for May: Prior 233.8
1000 Existing home sales for Jun: Expected 5.48 mln; Prior
5.53 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Jun: Expected
-0.5 pct; Prior 1.8 pct
1000 Leading Economic Index change mm for Jun: Expected 0.2
pct; Prior -0.2 pct
($1= C$1.31)
