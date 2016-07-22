CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate higher open after economic data

(Updates with economic data)
July 22 Canada's main stock index futures
pointed to a higher start on Friday after retail sales data
exceeded estimates.
Retail sales rose by 0.2 percent in May from April to hit a
record C$44.28 billion ($33.80 billion), largely because of
increases for food, drink and gasoline, Statistics Canada said.
Retail sales growth, ex-autos, at 0.9 percent came in much
better than the forecast of 0.3 percent.
Annual inflation rate remained at 1.5 percent in June,
staying below the Bank of Canada's 2 percent target for a fifth
consecutive month, Statistics Canada data indicated.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11
percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose to an 11-month high on
Thursday as mining stocks rallied and strong earnings reports
boosted the shares of Rogers Communications Inc and
Encana Corp.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.12 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.13 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil
company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the
focus on fewer, more efficient resource plays helped reduce
production costs.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said on Friday that U.S. regulators have raised concerns over a
new eye drop manufactured at a Bausch + Lomb facility in
Florida.
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,330.70; +0.02 pct
US crude : $44.90; +0.31 pct
Brent crude : $46.39; +0.41 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,977.50; +0.03 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Loblaw Cos Ltd : Barclays raises price target to C$78
from C$77
Rogers Communications Inc : Canaccord Genuity
raises price target to C$55 from C$50
Westjet Airlines Ltd : Raymond James raises price
target to C$22.25 from C$20.50
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jul: Expected 51.6;
Prior 51.3
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 137.0
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 6.9 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.31)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)