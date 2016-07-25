CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate slightly higher start to week

July 25 Stock futures pointed to a slightly
higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after G20
finance chiefs agreed over the weekend to use "all policy tools"
to lift global growth.
Policymakers from the Group of 20 countries vowed to support
global growth and better share the benefits of trade, in a
meeting dominated by the impact of Britain's exit from Europe
and fears of rising protectionism.
Investors are also looking forward to corporate earnings and
meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan.
Oil prices remained under pressure amid worries that a
global glut of crude and refined products would weigh on markets
for some time.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.12
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index hit its highest close in a year on
Friday, notching a fourth straight weekly gain as
yield-producing telecom and utility stocks found favor,
offsetting a plunge in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.02 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Authorities have recovered at least 40 percent of the 1,572
barrels of oil that leaked into a major western Canadian river,
but the spill is still moving downstream and threatening the
drinking water of riverside communities, officials said on
Sunday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,313.80; -0.70 pct
US crude : $43.90; -0.66 pct
Brent crude : $45.40; -0.63 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,939; +0.39 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Arizona Mining Inc : RBC raises target price to C$3
from C$2
Equitable Group : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$70 from C$69
Hudbay Minerals : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$7 from C$6
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Jul: Prior
-18.3
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.32)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)