CANADA STOCKS-Futures down as oil prices fall to near 3-month lows

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
July 26 Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices fell to their lowest level in nearly three months.
Oil hit its lowest since May, falling towards $44 per barrel, pressured by concerns that a long-awaited rebalancing of the market would be delayed due to excess supply.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.11 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index lost ground on Monday, weighed by energy stocks that retreated with oil and to a lesser extent by gold miners hurt by lower prices for bullion.
No major Canadian data is scheduled for release on Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
WestJet Airlines Ltd reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as its passenger traffic rose and fuel costs fell.
Canadian National Railway Co reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday. A decline in shipments cut into Canadian National's revenue, but the company said it expected volumes to improve in the months ahead.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,315.20; -0.31 pct
US crude : $42.68; -1.04 pct
Brent crude : $44.40; -0.72 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,877.50; -0.44 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian National Railway Co : CIBC raises price target to C$86 from C$84
Great-West Lifeco Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to "sell" from "hold"
Teck Resources Ltd : Barclays raises price target to C$16 from C$8
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior -0.5 pct
0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.4 pct
0900 S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas mm SA for May: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.5 pct
0900 S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas mm NSA for May: Prior 1.1 pct
0900 S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas yy for May: Expected 5.6 pct; Prior 5.4 pct
0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Jul: Prior 51.2
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Jul: Expected 52; Prior 51.4
1000 Consumer confidence index for Jul: Expected 95.8; Prior 98
1000 New home sales-units for Jun: Expected 0.560 mln; Prior 0.551 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for Jun: Expected 1.6 pct; Prior -6.0 pct
1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jul: Prior -7
1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Jul: Prior 0
1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Jul: Prior -3
1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jul: Prior -7.7
1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Jul: Prior 15.6
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.