CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise as Japan stimulus boosts global equities

July 27 Canada's main stock index was set to
open higher on Wednesday, tracking global equities after
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled a surprisingly large
$265 billion stimulus package to reflate Japan's economy.
The Bank of Japan is expected to match the measures with
monetary stimulus at its rate review meeting on Friday.
Investor focus was also on quarterly results from major
companies including Barrick Gold Corp, Goldcorp Inc
and Suncor Energy Inc later in the day.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.14
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains
in stocks of gold miners, other materials companies and banks,
as bullion prices rose ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve
interest rate meeting.
No major Canadian data is scheduled for release on Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.19 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.69 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp is
confident it and its partners in a large Madagascar nickel mine
will reach agreement soon with lenders to defer repaying project
loans for several years, CEO David Pathe said on Tuesday.
An oil spill into a major Canadian river from a Husky Energy
Inc pipeline started late on July 20, but flows were
not shut down until the following morning, the company said on
Tuesday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,320; -0.06 pct
US crude : $42.70; -0.49 pct
Brent crude : $44.42; -0.98 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,882.50; -0.96 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bonavista Energy Corp : Raymond James raises price
target to C$3.75 from C$3.50
Whitecap Resources Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts
coverage with "buy" rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Manufacturers New Orders, Durable goods total for Jun:
Expected -1.1 pct; Prior -2.3 pct
0830 Durable goods excluding transportation for Jun:
Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.3 pct
0830 Durable goods excluding defense mm for Jun: Prior -0.9
pct
0830 Nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft for Jun:
Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.4 pct
1000 Pending Home Sales Index for Jun: Prior 110.8
1000 Pending home sales change mm for Jun: Expected 1.4 pct;
Prior -3.7 pct
1400 Fed funds target rate: Expected 0.375 pct; Prior 0.375
pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.32)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)