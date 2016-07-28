CANADA STOCKS-Weak oil prices weigh on futures

July 28 Canada's main stock index was set to
open lower on Thursday as oil prices slipped to 3-month lows a
day after data showed a surprise rise in U.S. crude and gasoline
inventories.
The build added to an already huge glut of global refined
products just as slowing economic growth dents outlook on
demand.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.07 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index closed barely lower on Wednesday,
hurt by losses in energy shares as oil prices slid on a surprise
inventory build, which offset the impact of positive comments
from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
No major Canadian data is scheduled for release on Thursday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.02 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.01 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world's
biggest fertilizer company by capacity, cut its full-year profit
forecast for the second time, but said potash markets had
reached their low point.
Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported
a surprise quarterly profit as its costs declined. Teck, the
largest producer of steelmaking coal in North America, said
operating costs fell 15 percent to C$691 million ($525 million)
in the second quarter.
Thomson Reuters Corp reported flat quarterly
revenue excluding currency effects and reaffirmed its full-year
sales outlook.
Cenovus Energy Inc posted a smaller-than-expected
quarterly loss, helped by its cost reduction efforts, and said
about two-thirds of the costs it had cut since 2014-end would be
"sustainable" even when oil prices recover.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,341; +1.08 pct
US crude : $41.91; -0.02 pct
Brent crude : $43.26; -0.48 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,870.50; +0.42 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alaris Royalty Corp : Haywood Securities cuts rating
to "hold" from "buy"
Barrick Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises rating
to "buy" from "hold"
Western Energy Services Corp : TD Securities cuts
price target to C$3.50 from C$4.25
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Advanced goods trade balance for Jun: Prior -$60.59 bln
0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 260,000; Prior 253,000
0830 Jobless Claim 4-Weeks Average: Prior 257,750
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.130 mln; Prior
2.128 mln
1100 KC Fed Current production index for Jul: Prior 12
1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Jul: Prior 2
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.32)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)