CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise ahead of July employment figures

Aug 5 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors keenly
await employment figures for July as well as U.S. payroll data.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Employment figures for July and trade deficit data for June
are due at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Canadian economy is expected to
have added 10,000 jobs in July. The seasonally adjusted Ivey
Purchasing Managers Index is also expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index notched a gain on Thursday as
surging oil prices boosted energy stocks, while poor earnings
hurt insurer Manulife Financial Corp and the exit of a
major investor weighed on Canadian Pacific Railway's
stock.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.21 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc
reported a slightly bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as
revenue fell in its business jets unit and margins weakened in
its commercial aircraft division.
Telus Corp , one of Canada's three biggest
telecom providers, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by lower operating expenses.
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc
reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped
by strong vehicle sales in North America and
Europe.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,359.3; +0.04 percent
US crude : $41.65; -0.67 percent
Brent crude : $43.96; -0.75 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4,815; -0.33 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
WSP Global Inc : RBC raises to "outperform" from
"sector perform"
Baytex Energy Corp : FirstEnergy raises to
"outperform" from "market perform"
Veresen Inc : BMO raises to "market perform" from
"underperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-farm payrolls for Jul: Expected 180,000; Prior
287,000
0830 Private payrolls for Jul: Expected 170,000; Prior
265,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jul: Expected 4,000; Prior
14,000
0830 Government payrolls for Jul: Prior 22,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Jul: Expected 4.8 pct; Prior 4.9
pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Jul: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
0.1 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for Jul: Expected 34.4 hrs;
Prior 34.4 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for Jul: Prior 62.7 pct
0830 U6 underemployment for Jul: Prior 9.6 pct
0830 International trade mm for Jun: Expected -$43.1 bln;
Prior -$41.1 bln
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.0
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.0 pct
1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Jun: Prior 1.9 pct
1500 Consumer credit for Jun: Expected 17.00 bln; Prior
18.56 bln
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)