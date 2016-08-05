CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise after strong U.S. jobs data

(Adds economic indicator results)
Aug 5 Canada's main stock index was set to start
higher on Friday, mirroring gains in U.S. markets after
better-than-expected payrolls data, despite an increase in
Canadian unemployment.
U.S. employment increased more than expected in July and
wages picked up, which should bolster expectations of an
acceleration in economic growth and raise the probability of an
interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this year.
Canada's economy dropped an unexpected 31,200 jobs in July,
sending the jobless rate up to 6.9 percent, data from Statistics
Canada showed.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.27
percent at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada posted a larger-than-expected trade deficit of C$3.63
billion ($2.79 billion) in June, compared with a revised C$3.50
billion deficit in May, as imports rose 0.8 percent, according
to Statistics Canada data.
The seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index is
also expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index notched a gain on Thursday as
surging oil prices boosted energy stocks, while poor earnings
hurt insurer Manulife Financial Corp and the exit of a
major investor weighed on Canadian Pacific Railway's
stock.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.43 percent at 8:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.28 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.27 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc
reported a slightly bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as it
delivered fewer business jets and margins were negative in its
commercial aircraft division, which includes CSeries jets.
Telus Corp , one of Canada's three biggest
telecom providers, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by lower operating expenses.
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc
reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped
by strong vehicle sales in North America and
Europe.
COMMODITIES AT 8:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,346.7; -0.89 percent
US crude : $41.77; -0.38 percent
Brent crude : $44.16; -0.29 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4,804.5; -0.55 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
WSP Global Inc : RBC raises to "outperform" from
"sector perform"
Baytex Energy Corp : FirstEnergy raises to
"outperform" from "market perform"
Veresen Inc : BMO raises to "market perform" from
"underperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-farm payrolls for Jul: Actual 255,000; Prior
287,000
0830 Private payrolls for Jul: Actual 217,000; Prior 265,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jul: Actual 9,000; Prior
14,000
0830 Government payrolls for Jul: Actual 38,000; Prior
22,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Jul: Actual 4.9 pct; Prior 4.9
pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Jul: Actual 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1
pct
0830 Average workweek hours for Jul: Actual 34.5 hrs; Prior
34.4 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for Jul: Actual 62.8 pct;
Prior 62.7 pct
0830 U6 underemployment for Jul: Actual 9.7 pct; Prior 9.6
pct
0830 International trade mm for Jun: Actual -$44.51 bln;
Prior -$41.1 bln
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.0
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.0 pct
1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Jun: Prior 1.9 pct
1500 Consumer credit for Jun: Expected 17.00 bln; Prior
18.56 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.32)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)