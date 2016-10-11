CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise as investors return from long weekend

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
Oct 11 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Tuesday after investors returned from the Thanksgiving Day holiday long weekend.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian annualized housing starts for September is due at 8:15 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks and an unfavorable regulatory ruling pressured the shares of telecom companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent.
TOP STORIES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reached a tentative deal with unionized workers in Canada by agreeing to make more than C$400 million ($301 million) in investments in local operations, the union said late on Monday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Crescent Point Energy Corp : Barclays cuts price target to C$23 from C$28
Whitecap Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to C$13 from C$12
Vermilion Energy Inc : Barclays raises price target to C$63 from C$59
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,258.9; +0.11 pct
US crude : $50.85; -0.97 pct
Brent crude : $52.67; -0.88 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,823; -0.53 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.4 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.3 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16