CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of U.S. Fed minutes

Oct. 12 Stock futures pointed to a near-flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting in September.

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged in the meeting. However, Wednesday's release of the minutes will likely reveal how much of a push there was for a rate hike and the Fed's views on the U.S. economy.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major events are scheduled on the economic calendar.

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as a disappointing start to U.S. earnings season weighed, offsetting gains for the shares of energy companies after a move higher in oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent.

TOP STORIES

British construction and support services company Kier Group said it had completed the sale of a unit to Canadian company WSP Global Inc for 75 million pounds ($93 million).

Canadian health benefit startup League Inc said on Wednesday it has teamed up with the insurance arm of backer Royal Bank of Canada as it expands into insurance, targeting the many small businesses offering no such benefits to employees.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Endeavour Silver Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$5 from C$6

Interfor Corp : CIBC cuts to "sector performer" from "sector outperformer"

Western Forest Products Inc : CIBC cuts to "sector performer" from "sector outperformer"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,251.7; -0.1 pct

US crude : $51.02; +0.45 pct

Brent crude : $52.68; +0.52 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,827.5; +0.32 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Aug: Expected 5.724 mln; Prior 5.871 mln

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Oct: Prior 56.60

($1= C$1.33)