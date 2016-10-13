版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 19:52 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip after disappointing China trade data

Oct. 13 Stock futures on Canada's main stock index were lower on Thursday, after weak Chinese trade data sparked concerns that recovery in the world's second-largest economy may be faltering.

China's exports fell 10 percent in September from a year earlier, far worse than expected, while imports unexpectedly shrank after picking up in August.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.28 percent at 7:45 a.m. ET.

New housing price index data for August is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday for the first time in four sessions as a rally in gold mining and other materials stocks offset a drop in energy companies spurred by falling oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.51 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.53 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.57 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Germany's Constitutional Court cleared the government to approve a trade accord between the European Union and Canada under defined conditions, boosting the agreement's chances of passing an EU vote next week.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd : Desjardins raises target price to C$11 from C$10

Sun Life Financial Inc : Barclays raises target price to C$45 from C$44

Manulife Financial Corp : Barclays raises target price to C$20 from C$19

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,257.4; +0.5 pct

US crude : $50.06; -0.24 pct

Brent crude : $51.75; -0.12 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,775; -0.81 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -0.8 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 254,000; Prior 249,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 253,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Prior 2.058 mln

1400 Federal budget for Sep: Expected $25.00 bln; Prior -$107.0 bln

