CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on strong China inflation data

Oct. 14 Stock futures for Canada's main stock exchange rose on Friday as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data eased some concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest economy.

China's producer prices unexpectedly rose in September for the first time in nearly five years thanks to higher commodity prices, welcome news for the government as it struggles to whittle down a growing mountain of corporate debt.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.52 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No economic indicators are expected for release.

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, bucking a global trend lower as energy stocks gained with higher oil prices and heavyweight banking stocks also moved higher.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.49 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.47 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.43 percent.

India's Reliance Communications is selling a 51 percent stake in its tower assets to Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Group for 110 billion rupees ($1.65 billion), in a deal that will help cut the phone carrier's huge debt.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd : Raymond James raises target price to C$12.75 from C$11

Dragonwave Inc : Desjardins cuts target price to C$3

Premium Brands Holdings Corp : TD Securities raises target price to C$77 from C$75

Gold futures : $1,251.6; -0.27 pct

US crude : $51.01; +1.13 pct

Brent crude : $52.43; +0.77 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,702; -0.21 pct

0830 PPI final demand yy for Sep: Expected +0.6 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 PPI final demand mm for Sep: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy yy for Sep: Expected +1.2 pct; Prior +1.0 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy mm for Sep: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Sep: Prior +1.2 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Sep: Prior +0.3 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Sep: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Sep: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Sep: Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Retail control for Sep: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Aug: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Oct: Expected +91.9; Prior +91.2

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Oct: Expected +104.7; Prior +104.2

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Oct: Expected +82.7; Prior +82.7

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Oct: Prior +2.4 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Oct: Prior +2.6 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +139.2

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +8.7 pct

