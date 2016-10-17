CANADA STOCKS-Futures dip on worries over U.S. economy's resilience

Oct. 17 Canadian stock futures were lower on Monday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about the health of the economy unnerved investors.

Yellen, in a speech at a conference of policymakers and academics on Friday, laid out the deepening concern at the central bank that U.S. economic potential is slipping and may need aggressive steps to rebuild.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canadian securities data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar pressured gold prices and energy companies scrambled to protect pipelines.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent.

TOP STORIES

Rogers Communications Inc named Joseph Natale as chief executive officer and reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue.

Supervalu Inc said it would sell its Save-A-Lot business to Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp for $1.37 billion.

Canadian manufacturing workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles voted on Sunday to approve a tentative labor agreement with the automaker, their union said, averting a strike and clearing the way for talks with Ford Motor Co.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Teck Resources Ltd : RBC raises price target to C$30 from C$23.

Oceanagold Corp : Barclays raises rating to "overweight" from "equal weight".

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,253.4; -0.05 pct

US crude : $50.43; +0.14 pct

Brent crude : $52.17; +0.64pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,688.50; +0.29 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Expected 1.00; Prior -1.99

0915 Industrial output mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.4 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Sep: Expected 75.6 pct; Prior 75.5 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Sep: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.4 pct

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu; Editing by Anil D'Silva)