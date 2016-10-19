CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices lift futures higher; BoC eyed

CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower as Home Capital, big banks weigh
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday morning after alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc acknowledged uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern.
Oct. 19 Canadian stock futures were higher on Wednesday, helped by rising oil prices, as investors await the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rates.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Bank of Canada's interest rate decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose to a more than 2-week high on Tuesday as rising oil and gold prices supported resource stocks, while shares of financial companies also climbed in a broad-based rally.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Laurentian Bank of Canada, the country's seventh-biggest lender, is setting up an energy investment banking team in Calgary, Alberta's oil capital, a bank official said on Tuesday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Arc Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$25.50 from C$24.50
Bonavista Energy Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$5.00 from C$4.75
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$50 from C$47
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,268.8; +0.58 pct
US crude : $50.95; +1.31 pct
Brent crude : $52.32; +1.22 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,665.00; -0.34 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Building permits: number for Sep: Expected 1.165 mln; Prior 1.152 mln
0830 Build permits: change mm for Sep: Prior +0.7 pct
0830 Housing starts number mm for Sep: Expected 1.175 mln; Prior 1.142 mln
0830 House starts mm: change for Sep: Prior -5.8 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday morning after alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc acknowledged uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern.
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Friday, helped by gains for mining stocks including Teck Resources, which will raise C$1.2 billion ($876 million) in an asset sale.
May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.