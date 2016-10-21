CANADA STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of inflation, retail sales data

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
Oct 21Canada stock futures were lower on Friday, as investors stayed cautious ahead of annual inflation and August retail sales data.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Inflation and retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET .
Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday, as modest gains in heavyweight gold mining and banking stocks helped offset weakness among consumer and industrial names.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.39 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.37 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc will shed jobs for the second time this year, cutting about 10 percent of its global workforce over two years as it deepens turnaround efforts at its rail division.
Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by lower operating costs, and raised its capital budget for the year after winning new contracts.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Thursday it is selling $1.03 billion worth of non-core oil and gas properties in western Canada to Tourmaline Oil Corp, the latest example of the global oil major trimming its operations in the region.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Pacific Railway : Desjardins raises target to C$227 from C$212
First Majestic Silver Corp : Desjardins cuts target price to C$14 from C$23
Goldcorp Inc : Desjardins cuts target price to C$26 from C$28
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,265.2; -0.07 pct
US crude : $50.88; +0.49 pct
Brent crude : $51.73; +0.68 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,662.00; +0.21 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 139.6
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.8 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16