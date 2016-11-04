CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower on White House race uncertainty

Nov 4 Canada stock futures edged lower on Friday as uncertainty increased about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Unemployment, trade balance, export, import data are scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a three-week low as weaker oil prices sparked a sell-off in energy shares, but the financials and materials groups gained ground.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Telus Corp , one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by increased spending on the company's broadband network.

National Bank of Canada has issued a 3.5 billion yuan ($517.7 million) panda bond, the first North American financial institution to do so, after Beijing approved its 5 billion yuan bond program in September.

TMX Group Ltd posted a sharp percentage rise in quarterly profit and raised its dividend for the first time since 2010 late on Thursday, as Canada's main stock exchange operator turns to execute its refreshed strategy as competitive threats loom.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Detour Gold Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$26 from C$34

Maple Leaf Foods Inc : TD Securities raises target price to C$37 from C$35

Shaw Communications : Barclays raises target to C$27 from C$26

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,302.4; -0.07 pct

US crude : $44.68; +0.07 pct

Brent crude : $46.22; -0.28 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,965.50; +0.11 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Oct: Expected +175,000; Prior +156,000

0830 Private payrolls for Oct: Expected +166,000; Prior +167,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Oct: Expected -5,000; Prior -13,000

0830 Government payrolls for Oct: Prior -11,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Oct: Expected +4.9 pct; Prior +5.0 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Oct: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Oct: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Oct: Prior +62.9 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Oct: Prior +9.7 pct

0830 International trade mm for Sep: Expected -$37.8 bln; Prior -$40.7 bln

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.6

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +8.0 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)