CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop as oil prices retreat

Nov 16 Canada stock futures fell on Wednesday, along with oil prices as industry data showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude stocks in the previous week.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.36 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Crude oil prices dropped more than 1 percent, returning some of the gains made in one of the year's biggest rallies a day earlier.

That had helped Canada's main stock index notch its biggest gain since September on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.35 percent.

Canadian manufacturing sales slipped 0.1 percent in September after increasing 0.9 percent in August, a report due at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show.

TOP STORIES

Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 25.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a drop in expenses and improved performances by its financial services and property businesses.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$8 from C$5.50

Great-West Lifeco Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$36 from C$35

Whitecap Resources : Desjardins raises target price to C$12 from C$11.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,222.6; -0.15 pct

US crude : $45.19; -1.35 pct

Brent crude : $46.43; -1.11 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,484.50; -0.76 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 PPI final demand yy for Oct: Expected +1.2 pct; Prior +0.7 pct

0830 PPI final demand mm for Oct: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.3 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy yy for Oct: Expected +1.5 pct; Prior +1.2 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy mm for Oct: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Oct: Prior +1.5 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Oct: Prior +0.3 pct

0915 Industrial output mm for Oct: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Oct: Expected +75.5 pct; Prior +75.4 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Oct: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Oct: Expected 63; Prior 63

1600 Net L-T flows,exswaps for Sep: Prior +$48.3 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Sep: Prior -$24.8 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for Sep: Prior +$73.8 bln

1600 Net L-T flows,including swaps for Sep: Prior +$31.1 bln

