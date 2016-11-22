CANADA STOCKS-Futures boosted by higher oil prices

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
Nov 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose due to a growing consensus that the OPEC would strike a deal to cut output.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.32 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Retail sales data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index jumped to a 17-month high on Monday, led by a more than 3 percent gain for its energy sector as oil rallied ahead of an OPEC meeting next week.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.40 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada's competition watchdog concluded on Monday that the country's largest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, did not violate anti-competitive rules despite its refusal to share private market data with a rival.
Canada will speed up plans to virtually eliminate traditional coal-fired electricity by 2030, the government said on Monday, a stance contrasting sharply with that of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to revive the sector.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,217.7; +0.61 pct
US crude : $48.52; +0.30 pct
Brent crude : $49.25; +0.50 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,634.50; +1.36 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Royal Bank of Canada : TD Securities raises to "buy" from "hold".
Great Canadian Gaming Corp : RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform".
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.1 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.9 pct
1000 Existing home sales for Oct: Expected 5.43 mln; Prior 5.47 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Oct: Expected -0.5 pct; Prior 3.2 pct
1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior -4
1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Nov: Prior 7
1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Nov: Prior 2
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16