CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat, index set to snap four-day winning streak

Dec 21 Canadian stock futures were lower on Wednesday, indicating the market was set to snap a four-day winning streak.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major data is scheduled for release.

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by financial stocks and materials producers, including precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent.

TOP STORIES

Indian telecommunications carrier Reliance Communications Ltd said it had signed a binding pact with Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP for selling a stake in its mobile phone tower business.

Two environmental groups on Tuesday filed for a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to approve Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the first legal challenge to the project since it received the green light last month.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Amaya Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$28 from C$42

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$67 from C$53

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,136.2; -0.37 pct

US crude : $53.62; +0.58 pct

Brent crude : $55.66; +0.58 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,528.50; +0.48 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 Existing home sales for Nov: Expected 5.50 mln; Prior 5.60 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Nov: Expected -1.0 pct; Prior +2.0 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)