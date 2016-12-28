CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise following long Christmas break

CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as Fed signals caution on rate hikes
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.
Dec 28 Canadian stock futures were higher on Wednesday as markets ready for reopening after a long Christmas break.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.39 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No economic data is scheduled for release.
Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, ending a six-day rising streak as losses among energy and financial stocks outweighed gains for gold miners.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent.
TOP STORIES
Savanna Energy Services Corp said on Friday its board unanimously rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from fellow oilfield services provider Total Energy Services Inc as it "significantly" undervalued the shares of the company.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,138.0; +0.05 pct
US crude : $54.05; +0.26 pct
Brent crude : $56.31; +0.39 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,498.00; +0.53 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0855 Redbook
1000 Pending Home Sales Index for Nov: Prior 110.0
1000 Pending home sales change mm for Nov: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
1030 Dallas Fed services revenue for Dec: Prior 13.7
Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
