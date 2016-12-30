CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as metal prices rise

Dec 30 Canadian stock futures edged higher on Friday, the last trading day of the year, helped by gains in metals prices.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No economic data is scheduled for release.

Canada's main stock index rose to its highest level since April 2015 on Thursday, helped by gold mining stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent.

TOP STORY

A unit of Canadian investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd received preliminary regulatory approval to buy a 51 percent stake in Catholic Syrian Bank, the chairman of the Indian lender said on Friday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,160.6; +0.22 pct

US crude : $53.76; -0.04 pct

Brent crude : $56.72; -0.25 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,526.50; +0.72 pct

