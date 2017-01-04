CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for another day of gains, futures up 0.11 pct

Jan 4 Canadian stocks futures rose on Wednesday, a day after the main index touched its highest intraday level in more than 20 months.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as financial, gold and energy shares gained on the first trading day of 2017.

No economic data is scheduled for release on Wednesday.

Investors awaited the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting in which the central bank raised interest rates.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian oil and natural gas producer Encana Corp said it expects its margins in 2017 to exceed its previous target on lower costs and an expected rise in output in the second half of this year.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Loop Capital raises price target to C$221 from C$206

Dundee Precious Metals Inc : Paradigm Capital raises target price to C$5 from C$2.75

Westjet Airlines Ltd : Cowen and Company raises rating to "market perform" from "underperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,165.8; +0.33 pct

US crude : $52.64; +0.59 pct

Brent crude : $55.81; +0.63 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,527.50; +0.49 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Dec: Prior 720.5

0945 ISM NY Business Conditions for Dec: Prior 52.5

1330 Domestic car sales for Dec: Expected 5.15 mln; Prior 5.21 mln

1330 Domestic truck sales for Dec: Expected 8.70 mln; Prior 8.92 mln

1330 Total vehicle sales for Dec: Expected 17.70 mln; Prior 17.87 mln

1330 All car sales for Dec: Prior 7.16 mln

1330 All truck sales for Dec: Prior 10.71 mln

