CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of Dec jobs data

Jan 6 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Friday ahead of December unemployment data.

The country's economy is unlikely to have added any jobs in December, data is expected to show. Trade deficit is also forecast to have widened to C$1.60 billion in November from C$1.13 billion in October.

Jobs data and trade balance data are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index extended its new year rally to a third day on Thursday, as gold miners and other materials stocks rose with higher commodity prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Visa Inc M reached an agreement to continue offering Visa as a payment option for customers in Canada, the companies said on Thursday.

Air Canada : CIBC raises target price to C$19.50 from C$17.50

Bombardier Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$2.50 from C$2.25

Telus Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "hold"

Gold futures : $1,177.4; -0.34 pct

US crude : $54.17; +0.76 pct

Brent crude : $57.34; +0.79 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,577.50; -0.04 pct

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Dec: Expected 178,000; Prior 178,000

0830 Private payrolls for Dec: Expected 170,000; Prior 156,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Dec: Expected 0; Prior -4,000

0830 Government payrolls for Dec: Expected 7,000; Prior 22,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Dec: Expected 4.7 pct; Prior 4.6 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Dec: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Dec: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Dec: Prior 62.7 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Dec: Prior 9.3 pct

0830 International trade mm for Nov: Expected -$42.5 bln; Prior -$42.6 bln

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Nov: Prior -6.6 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Nov: Prior -4.6 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Nov: Expected -2.2 pct; Prior 2.7 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Nov: Prior 0.5 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Nov: Prior 0.9 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Nov: Prior 0.8 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.0

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 11.8 pct

