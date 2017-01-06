CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of Dec jobs data

CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as Fed signals caution on rate hikes
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.
Jan 6 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Friday ahead of December unemployment data.
The country's economy is unlikely to have added any jobs in December, data is expected to show. Trade deficit is also forecast to have widened to C$1.60 billion in November from C$1.13 billion in October.
Jobs data and trade balance data are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index extended its new year rally to a third day on Thursday, as gold miners and other materials stocks rose with higher commodity prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORY
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Visa Inc M reached an agreement to continue offering Visa as a payment option for customers in Canada, the companies said on Thursday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : CIBC raises target price to C$19.50 from C$17.50
Bombardier Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$2.50 from C$2.25
Telus Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "hold"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,177.4; -0.34 pct
US crude : $54.17; +0.76 pct
Brent crude : $57.34; +0.79 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,577.50; -0.04 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-farm payrolls for Dec: Expected 178,000; Prior 178,000
0830 Private payrolls for Dec: Expected 170,000; Prior 156,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Dec: Expected 0; Prior -4,000
0830 Government payrolls for Dec: Expected 7,000; Prior 22,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Dec: Expected 4.7 pct; Prior 4.6 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Dec: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.1 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for Dec: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for Dec: Prior 62.7 pct
0830 U6 underemployment for Dec: Prior 9.3 pct
0830 International trade mm for Nov: Expected -$42.5 bln; Prior -$42.6 bln
1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Nov: Prior -6.6 pct
1000 Durable goods, R mm for Nov: Prior -4.6 pct
1000 Factory orders mm for Nov: Expected -2.2 pct; Prior 2.7 pct
1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Nov: Prior 0.5 pct
1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Nov: Prior 0.9 pct
1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Nov: Prior 0.8 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.0
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 11.8 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's main stock index lost ground on Wednesday, weighed by a sharp fall in shares of Bank of Montreal after it reported disappointing earnings, with investors also shying away from other major banks ahead of their quarterly results.
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with an earnings miss from Bank of Montreal weighing on that stock and also putting pressure on other big banks yet to report quarterly earnings.