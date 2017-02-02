CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower start

Feb 2 Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but gave no firm signal of a hike in March, as it awaits more clarity on President Donald Trump's fiscal policies, adding another layer to the uncertainty triggered by his recent comments and decisions.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 percent at 7:25 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index eked out a small gain on Wednesday as miners and energy stocks rose with higher prices for oil and some base metals, while nuclear producer Cameco Corp sank on news of a scrapped contract.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent at 7:25 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.32 percent.

TOP STORIES

BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a 32.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as it added customers and earned more per subscriber in its postpaid wireless business.

Mercedes maker Daimler expects that the NAFTA free trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada will continue under new U.S. President Donald Trump, Daimler's chief executive told a news conference.

COMMODITIES AT 7:25 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1220.2; +1.26 percent

US crude : $54.10; +0.41 percent

Brent crude : $57.16; +0.63 percent

LME 3-month copper : $5935.5; -0.16 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CGI Group Inc : NBF raises target price to C$80 from C$76; rating "outperform"

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd : NBF cuts target price to C$1.05 from C$1.35

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 250,000; Prior 259,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 245,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.065 mln; Prior 2.100 mln

0830 Labor costs preliminary for Q4: Expected 1.9 pct; Prior 0.7 pct

0830 Productivity preliminary for Q4: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior 3.1 pct

0945 ISM-New York Index for Jan: Prior 727.4

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions For Jan: Prior 63.8

($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)