CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain

Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that "nothing is off the table" in dealing with Iran following its test launch of a ballistic missile, and his fellow Republicans in Congress said they would back him up with new sanctions.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.2 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged slightly lower on Thursday as investors weighed a more uncertain trade outlook, with losses for the financial and telecom groups offsetting gains for resource shares.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's energy sector could find itself more favored than other industries when it comes time to renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr said on Thursday.

Canadian and European oil companies will find themselves at a competitive disadvantage to their American rivals if U.S. lawmakers scrap tighter transparency requirements on the industry, as expected, according to company executives, legal experts and trade groups.

Crews have nearly finished cleaning up 35 barrels of crude oil that leaked from a pipeline at a facility owned by Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd in southeastern Saskatchewan, Canada's energy regulator said on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$77 from C$75

Goldcorp Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to "hold" from "buy"

Silver Wheaton Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$38 from C$37

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1210.9; -0.48 percent

US crude : $53.72; +0.34 percent

Brent crude : $56.77; +0.37 percent

LME 3-month copper : $5846; -0.68 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Jan: Expected 175,000; Prior 156,000

0830 Private payrolls for Jan: Expected 169,000; Prior 144,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jan: Expected 4,000; Prior 17,000

0830 Government payrolls for Jan: Prior 12,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Jan: Expected 4.7 pct; Prior 4.7 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Jan: Expected 34.3 hrs; Prior 34.3 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Jan: Prior 62.7 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Jan: Prior 9.2 pct

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Jan: Prior 55.4

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Jan: Prior 55.1

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Dec: Prior 1.7 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Dec: Prior -0.4 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Dec: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior -2.4 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Dec: Prior 0.5 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Dec: Prior 0.8 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Dec: Prior 0.1 pct

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Jan: Expected 57.0; Prior 56.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Jan: Expected 61.2; Prior 60.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Jan: Prior 52.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jan: Prior 60.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Jan: Prior 56.1

1700 Domestic car sales for Jan: Expected 5.20 mln; Prior 5.30 mln

1700 Domestic truck sales for Jan: Expected 8.90 mln; Prior 9.25 mln

1700 Total vehicle sales for Jan: Expected 17.55 mln; Prior 18.43 mln

1700 All car sales for Jan: Prior 7.26 mln

1700 All truck sales for Jan: Prior 11.17 mln

Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel