CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower start

Feb 6 Stock futures indicated a modestly lower
start for Canada's main stock index on Monday, taking cues from
oil prices, which were little changed in the face of rising
tension between the United States and Iran.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index gained
on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President
Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while
department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on
news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.02 percent.
TOP STORIES
Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524
million for the 80 percent of shares in oil producer Ithaca
Energy Inc it does not already own as it seeks to build
up its North Sea assets ahead of a planned London listing.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
AltaGas Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to
C$33 from C$35; rating "hold"
Auryn Resources : Canaccord Genuity starts coverage
with price target C$5
Information Services Corp : CIBC raises price target
to C$21.50 from C$19
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1226; +0.62 percent
US crude : $53.97; +0.26 percent
Brent crude : $56.86; +0.09 percent
LME 3-month copper : $5795; +0.4 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Employment Trends for Jan: Prior 129.6
