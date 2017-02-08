CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as oil prices slip

Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures were
little changed on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on higher U.S.
crude inventories and a slump in Chinese demand.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.05
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's housing starts annualized data is scheduled for
release at 8:15 a.m. ET, while TR IPSOS PCSI data for February
is due at 11:00 am ET.
Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, with gains among
heavyweight financial stocks on talk of a U.S. interest rate
hike in March offsetting losses for shares of energy companies
as oil prices weighed.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.06 percent.
TOP STORIES
Disruptions at the world's two biggest copper mines by
strikes and other issues this week are threatening to reduce
global supplies of the metal, pushing benchmark prices back
towards their highest levels for the year so far. BHP Billiton
said it would halt output in Chile at its Escondida
mine. Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned it will scale back
output at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million
($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's
jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a
potential trade challenge by Brazil.
Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' Baobab and
Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast launched a 72-hour
strike early on Wednesday over employment conditions, the head
of their union said.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Genworth MI Canada Inc : CIBC raises target price to
C$40 from C$37
TMX Group Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$74 from
C$68
Westjet Airlines Ltd : CIBC cuts target price to
C$25 from C$26.5
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1237.5; +0.27 percent
US crude : $51.76; -0.79 percent
Brent crude : $54.79; -0.47 percent
LME 3-month copper : $5887; +1.59 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
11:00 TR IPSOS PCSI for Feb: Prior 58.09
($1=C$1.32)
