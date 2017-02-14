CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Yellen testimony

Feb 14 Canada's main stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday ahead of testimony by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose
for the fifth straight day on Monday, posting a fresh all-time
peak as financials and industrials climbed, while lower oil and
gold prices weighed on resource shares.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.01 percent.
TOP STORIES
TMX Group Ltd, which owns and operates the Toronto
Stock Exchange, reported better-than-expected quarterly results
as the exchange operator reaped benefits from cost
cuts.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
DHX Media Ltd : CIBC cuts target price to C$7.5
from C$8
Power Corporation of Canada : CIBC raises target
price to C$34 from C$33
RDM Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to
C$5.50 from C$6
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1228.5; + 0.33 percent
US crude : $53.36; +0.81 percent
Brent crude : $56.11; +0.94 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6149; +0.7 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
08:30 PPI final demand yy for Jan: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior
1.6 pct
08:30 PPI final demand mm for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior
0.2 pct
08:30 PPI exfood/energy yy for Jan: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior
1.6 pct
08:30 PPI exfood/energy mm for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
0.1 pct
08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Jan: Prior 1.7 pct
08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Jan: Prior 0.1 pct
($1= C$1.30)
