CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Yellen testimony

Feb 14 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose for the fifth straight day on Monday, posting a fresh all-time peak as financials and industrials climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on resource shares.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

TMX Group Ltd, which owns and operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported better-than-expected quarterly results as the exchange operator reaped benefits from cost cuts.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

DHX Media Ltd : CIBC cuts target price to C$7.5 from C$8

Power Corporation of Canada : CIBC raises target price to C$34 from C$33

RDM Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$5.50 from C$6

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1228.5; + 0.33 percent

US crude : $53.36; +0.81 percent

Brent crude : $56.11; +0.94 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6149; +0.7 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

08:30 PPI final demand yy for Jan: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior 1.6 pct

08:30 PPI final demand mm for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

08:30 PPI exfood/energy yy for Jan: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 1.6 pct

08:30 PPI exfood/energy mm for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Jan: Prior 1.7 pct

08:30 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Jan: Prior 0.1 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
