CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower start as oil prices fall

Feb 17 Canada's main stock index futures pointed
to a lower start on Friday as oil prices dipped, pressured by an
increase in global fuel supply.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.17
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Data on trade in Canadian securities is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged
up on Thursday to notch a fresh record high as Barrick Gold
jumped on the company's better-than-expected profits, though a
drop in shares of Sun Life helped keep overall gains in check.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.16 percent.
TOP STORIES
Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline
company, reported a 3.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit,
hurt by charges, including for asset impairment and
restructuring.
Air Canada reported a bigger quarterly loss as the
airline cut fares to fill seats in long-haul leisure markets.
Canadian energy infrastructure group Enbridge Inc
has bought a 49.9 percent stake in EnBW's 1.8 billion
euro North Sea offshore park Hohe See, EnBW said.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bombardier: CIBC raises target price to C$2.75
from C$2.50
Constellation Software Inc: CIBC raises target
price to C$620 from C$610
Sun Life Financial Inc: RBC cuts target price to
C$51 from C$53
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1240.6; +0.05 percent
US crude: $53.17; -0.36 percent
Brent crude: $55.37; -0.5 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5951; -0.73 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
10:00 Leading index change mm for Jan: Expected 0.5 pct;
Prior 0.5 pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 145.6
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 11.8 pct
($1= C$1.31)
