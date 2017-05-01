CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as U.S. avoids government shutdown

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
May 1 Stock futures pointed to a muted opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after U.S. congressional negotiators agreed on a spending package deal to keep the federal government funded through September, averting a government shutdown.
The House of Representatives and Senate must approve the deal before the end of Friday, as must U.S. President Donald Trump, to avoid the first government shutdown since 2013.
Trading volumes overall are expected to be thin as many markets in Asia and Europe are closed for Labor Day.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.04 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.
Seasonally adjusted Markit Manufacturing PMI for April is scheduled to release at 9:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as banks and mining companies, heavyweights on the index, rebounded from the previous day's slump.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent.
TOP STORIES
Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, adding natural gas pipelines and processing infrastructure to its oil and natural gas liquids-heavy portfolio.
Shaw Communications is looking for a buyer for ViaWest, the U.S. data center company it bought three years ago, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Canadian cable company continues to shed assets it considers non-core.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Osisko Mining Corp: RBC starts coverage with "outperform" rating
COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,264.1; -0.33 pct
US crude: $49.07; -0.53 pct
Brent crude: $51.72; -0.63 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,735.50; +0.76 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
08:30 Personal consumption real mm for Mar: Prior -0.1 pct
08:30 Personal income mm for Mar: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
08:30 Consumption, adjusted mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
08:30 Core PCE price index mm for Mar: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
08:30 Core PCE price index yy for Mar: Prior 1.8 pct
08:30 PCE price index mm for Mar: Prior 0.1 pct
08:30 PCE price index yy for Mar: Prior 2.1 pct
09:00 Dallas fed PCE for Mar: Prior 2.0 pct
09:45 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Apr: Prior 52.8
10:00 Construction spending mm for Mar: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.8 pct
10:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Apr: Expected 56.5; Prior 57.2
10:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Apr: Expected 67.7; Prior 70.5
10:00 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Apr: Expected 56.0; Prior 58.9
10:00 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Apr: Prior 64.5
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.