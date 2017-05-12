CANADA STOCKS-Weakness in oil prices weighs on TSX futures

May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on
concerns over global oversupply.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08
percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as a Moody's
downgrade of Canadian banks struck financials, and
frequent-flyer points operator Aimia Inc plunged on
news its program would be dropped by the country's largest
airline.
No major economic releases are scheduled in Canada.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.1 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.07 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc
disclosed data on Friday that showed the rate of
withdrawals by depositors slowed for a second day in a row.
Amaya Inc,, the owner of online gambling
sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported an 18.5 percent
increase in quarterly profit, as it attracted more customers.
Enbridge Inc,, North America's largest
energy infrastructure company, said on Thursday it may acquire
more assets and forecast a rise in adjusted earnings this year
following its purchase of Spectra Energy Corp.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Aimia Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$3.25 from
C$8
Linamar Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$69 from
C$65
Westport Fuel Systems: Cowen and Company raises
target to C$1.50 from C$1.25
COMMODITIES AT 7:20 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1228.5; +0.35 percent
US crude: $47.75; -0.17 percent
Brent crude: $50.74; -0.06 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5548; +0.09 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
08:30 Core CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.1
pct
08:30 Core CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior 2.0
pct
08:30 CPI Index, NSA for Apr: Expected 244.60; Prior 243.8
08:30 Core CPI Index, SA for Apr: Prior 250.99
08:30 CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.3 pct
08:30 CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.4 pct
08:30 Real weekly earnings mm for Apr: Prior 0.5 pct
08:30 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Apr: Expected 0.5 pct;
Prior 0.0 pct
08:30 Retail sales mm for Apr: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior -0.2
pct
08:30 Retail ex gas/autos for Apr: Prior 0.1 pct
08:30 Retail control for Apr: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.6
pct
10:00 Business inventories mm for Mar: Expected 0.1 pct;
Prior 0.3 pct
10:00 Retail Inventory Ex Auto (R) for Mar: Prior 0.2
10:00 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for May: Expected 97;
Prior 97
10:00 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for May: Expected 112.7;
Prior 112.7
10:00 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for May: Expected 87;
Prior 87
10:00 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for May: Prior 2.5
pct
10:00 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for May: Prior 2.4
pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.4
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 5.4 pct
11:00 Cleveland fed CPI for Apr: Prior 0.2 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.37)
(Reportin by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)