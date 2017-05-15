CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil hits 3-week high

May 15 Stock futures for Canada's main stock
index were higher on Monday, helped by a bounce in oil prices
following top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia's comment on the
extension of a supply cut.
Oil hit a three-week high above $52 a barrel after Saudi
Arabia and Russia said an output cut needed to be extended until
March 2018 to rein in a global crude glut.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.16
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No economic data is scheduled for release.
Canada's main stock index closed marginally lower on Friday,
weighed by alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc
after it acknowledged uncertainty about its ability to continue
as a going concern, while natural resource stocks lent
support.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.02 percent.
TOP STORIES
SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British
engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it
faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian
construction and engineering group said on Monday.
Home Capital Group Inc's problems are contained
but the sharp gains in Canadian home prices and their possible
impact on the financial system are a primary concern for the
Bank of Canada, Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview with
the Globe and Mail newspaper.
Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy
the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp, to expand its
mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Amaya Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to
C$31 from C$29
Onex Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$111 from C$108
Valener: National Bank Of Canada raises target to
C$23 from C$22
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,231.4; +0.3 pct
US crude: $49.26; +2.95 pct
Brent crude: $52.29; +2.85 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,621.00; +1.11 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
08:30 NY Fed Manufacturing for May: Expected 7.00; Prior
5.20
10:00 NAHB Housing Market Index for May: Expected 68; Prior
68
16:00 Net L-T flows,exswaps for Mar: Prior 53.4 bln
16:00 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Mar: Prior -13.5 bln
16:00 Overall net capital flow for Mar: Prior 19.3 bln
16:00 Net L-T flows,including swaps for Mar: Prior 14.8 bln
($1= C$1.36)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)