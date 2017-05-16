CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher as oil, commodity prices rise

May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were
slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity
prices rose.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.07
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No economic data is scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index rallied on Monday, powered in part
by Royal Bank of Canada, which helped the heavily
weighted financial stocks, and energy gains fueled by a jump in
oil prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.11 percent.
TOP STORIES
BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications
company, said a hacker had accessed customer information
containing about 1.9 million active email addresses and about
1,700 names and active phone numbers.
Lending to small Canadian businesses was little changed in
March compared to the month before, though borrowing by
medium-sized companies jumped as they benefited from a recovery
in the energy sector, data showed on Tuesday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Premium Brands Holdings Corp: BMO raises price
target to C$95 from C$83
Storm Resources Ltd: CIBC raises price target to
C$5.75 from C$5.25
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,233.9; +0.33 pct
US crude: $49.12; +0.53 pct
Brent crude: $52.08; +0.5 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,587.00; -0.46 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Building permits - number for Apr: Expected 1.270
million; Prior 1.267 million
0830 Build permits - change mm for Apr: Prior 4.2 percent
0830 Housing starts number mm for Apr: Expected 1.260
million; Prior 1.215 million
0830 House starts mm - Change for Apr: Prior -6.8 percent
0915 Industrial production mm for Apr: Expected 0.4 percent;
Prior 0.5 percent
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Apr: Expected 76.3 percent;
Prior 76.1 percent
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Apr: Expected 0.3 percent;
Prior -0.4 percent
($1= C$1.36)
