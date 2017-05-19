CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of inflation, retail sales data

May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.
Canada's annual inflation rate is forecast to have risen
slightly to 1.7 percent in April from 1.6 percent in March.
Statistics Canada will also release retail sales data, which
is likely to have rebounded to 0.4 percent in March from a 0.6
percent fall in the previous month.
The reports are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index eked out a slight gain on
Thursday, as financial stocks recovered somewhat after a two-day
selloff, while gold miners weighed as bullion turned lower.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.24 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc
on Thursday published data showing that its high
interest savings account balances had risen on Wednesday but its
cashable guaranteed income certificate deposits continued to
fall.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc: TD Securities
raises target price to C$14.50 from C$13
Lundin Mining Corp: Berenberg raises rating to
"buy" from "hold"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,251.9; -0.07 pct
US crude: $49.96; +1.24 pct
Brent crude: $53.13; +1.16 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,618.00; +0.69 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.8
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized : Prior 5.1 pct
($1= C$1.36)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)